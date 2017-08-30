Ikegami Debuting UHK-435 Camera at IBC 2017

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami is bringing its newly launched UHK-435 camera, an addition to its Unicam XE series, at IBC 2017, along with additional updates to its existing product lines.

UHK-435

The UHK-435 is a 2/3-inch 3-CMOS sensor 4K/HD studio camera that can capture the extended depth of field needed for studio and outdoor production and can be used with B4 bayonet-mount large studio or OB lenses. The camera delivers wide dynamic range and wide color gamut with full support for Hybrid Log-Gamma conforming to HDR international standard ITU-R BT. Unicam XE series products like CCU-430 camera control unit, VFL701D 7-inch full HD LCD viewfinder and VFE741D 7.4-inch OLED viewfinder are fully compatible with the UHK-435.

Ikegami will also feature its new addition to the Unicam HD camera series, the HDK-73. The HDK-73 now has HDR compatibility, features F13 high sensitivity 2/3-inch CMOS sensors in either 1080i or 720p and a HLG hybrid log gamma for HDR picture origination.

Additional products expected to be shown are the CCU-430 with a new 12G-SDI interface option; the 4K HQLM-3120W monitor; and the HLM-1760WR and HLM-960WR HD 60 series monitors. Ikegami will also have prototypes for its new 4K HDR monitor and 4K POV camera for robotic or unmanned studio operation.

Ikegami will be located at booth 12.A31 during IBC 2017, which runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.