IEEE BTS Adds IP Session for July

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—IEEE BTS is preparing another session of its “IP Video for Broadcast Engineers” course. The one-day course will take place on July 14 at the PBS headquarters in Crystal City, Va., and will be taught by Wes Simpson, owner of Telcom Product Consulting. IEEE BTS is only offering 30 seats for the session.

The “IP Video for Broadcast Engineers” session offers a look at the key technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks to viewers, for contribution and distribution, and within production facilities. The course is organized into six modules: IP basics, IP video, consumer video delivery, IP contribution/distribution networks, private and in-studio IP video, and system-level considerations.

Registration is now available online for IEEE BTS members for $150; $175 for non-members. For more information, click here.