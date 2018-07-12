IBC2018: R&S to Intro Latest in Storage, Amplifiers, Transmitters

AMSTERDAM — Rohde & Schwarz will unveil a number of products, from post-production storage to satellite and terrestrial transmitter networks. Being launched at IBC2018 is a next-generation storage product, which is an extension to what the company says is its cost-effective, high-performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks. The new storage product targets broadcast, post-production and file-based archive applications.

Making its debut is the R&S TMU9evo, an air-cooled transmitter for UHF applications. With the new transmitter Rohde & Schwarz is introducing R&S Multiband Doherty for medium-power transmission applications providing transmitter efficiency combined with lower energy costs.

[Read: Rohde & Schwarz Assisting On 5G Tests In Germany]

Rohde & Schwarz will expand on its R&S PKU100 family of satellite uplink amplifiers with the addition of its first outdoor satellite variant, which incorporates adaptive pre-distortion. The company will showcase extensions and refinements to its established equipment, including the R&S Clipster, a workstation for mastering and distributing feature films and episodic TV, and R&S Venice media servers with their IP-based platforms for studio production and channel playout.

Rohde & Schwarz will also feature its RelayCaster IP contribution solution for today’s IP-centric, file-based broadcast environment. The new RelayCaster Encoder supports HEVC encoding of live content and up to four inputs in a single 1RU server. With RelayCaster customers are changing the economics of professional contribution and distribution networks. The company will also demo its content monitoring for broadcast and streaming media services with the R&S PRISMON multiviewer.

The IBC2018 show is Sept. 13–18, in Amsterdam.

Rohde & Schwarz Stand: 7.B21

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]