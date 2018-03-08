Rohde & Schwarz Assisting on 5G Tests in Germany

MUNICH—Germany is experimenting with 5G and has enlisted the help of Rohde & Schwarz in the process. The Bavarian research project “5G Today,” led by the Institute for Broadcast Technology (IRT), has set up a 5G test site for broadcasting in the Bavarian Oberland. Rohde & Schwarz is one of the project partners investigating large-scale TV broadcasts in the Further evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service mode over 5G networks.

European broadcasters and industry players have worked to establish an international standard for broadcasting in large 4G and 5G networks, which could enable smartphones and tablets at potential TV receivers, combining live TV services, media libraries, social networks and other media services.

As part of “5G Today,” large and smaller transmitter cells are combined to create a large coverage area. The first test broadcasts using TV signals are expected to take place at the end of 2018. They will be simultaneously broadcast on channel 56 from Bavarian state broadcaster Bayerischer Redfunk’s Wendelstein station and other locations in the Munich area. In the build-up to that, components for transmission and reception will be developed and installed, as well as the conduction theoretical studies and preliminary investigations.

The “5G Today” project will be funded by the Bavarian Research Foundation over the course of 28 months. The project is supported by associated partners BR and Telefónica Germany.