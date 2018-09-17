IBC2018 Best of Show Awards Announced
AMSTERDAM--TVBEurope has announced the winners of the Best of Show at IBC2018 Awards.
This year, the TVBEurope awards are broken down into three distinct categories: Production & Post; Content Management; and Delivery & Distribution. ThePSNEurope category covers all Broadcast Audio products and solutions, while Radio World International encompasses all product innovations targeted for Radio Broadcast Solutions.
The winners in the TVBEurope categories are:
TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Content Management:
- Make.TV - Live Video Cloud
- Prime Focus - Clear Media ERP
- IHSE GmbH - Draco vario Remote IP CPU
- Net Insight - Nimbra 1060
- Paywizard - Paywizard Singula
TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Delivery
- CSG - Ascendon
- Verizon Digital Media Services - Smartplay
- Limelight Networks - Limelight Realtime Streaming
- MediaKind - Encoding Live
- Crystal - Crystal Connect with VidTime™ technology
- IBM Aspera - IBM Aspera Streaming for Video
- Telestream - Telestream iQ video monitoring and analytics solutions
- Black Box EMEA - Emerald™ Unified 4K KVM
- Agama Technologies - Agama 360 Analytics
- Conviva - Ecosystem Module
TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Production & Post
- Aperi - V-Stack virtualised production platform
- LiveU - LU300
- AJA - HDR Image Analyzer
- TEDIAL - SMARTLIVE
- Dalet - Dalet OnePlay
- Haivision - SRT open source protocol
