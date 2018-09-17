Trending

IBC2018 Best of Show Awards Announced

AMSTERDAM--TVBEurope has announced the winners of the Best of Show at IBC2018 Awards.

This year, the TVBEurope awards are broken down into three distinct categories: Production & Post; Content Management; and Delivery & Distribution. ThePSNEurope category covers all Broadcast Audio products and solutions, while Radio World International encompasses all product innovations targeted for Radio Broadcast Solutions.

The winners in the TVBEurope categories are:

TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Content Management:

  • Make.TV - Live Video Cloud
  • Prime Focus - Clear Media ERP
  • IHSE GmbH - Draco vario Remote IP CPU
  • Net Insight - Nimbra 1060
  • Paywizard - Paywizard Singula

TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Delivery

  • CSG - Ascendon
  • Verizon Digital Media Services - Smartplay
  • Limelight Networks - Limelight Realtime Streaming
  • MediaKind - Encoding Live
  • Crystal - Crystal Connect with VidTime™ technology
  • IBM Aspera - IBM Aspera Streaming for Video
  • Telestream - Telestream iQ video monitoring and analytics solutions
  • Black Box EMEA - Emerald™ Unified 4K KVM
  • Agama Technologies - Agama 360 Analytics
  • Conviva - Ecosystem Module

TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Production & Post

  • Aperi - V-Stack virtualised production platform
  • LiveU - LU300
  • AJA - HDR Image Analyzer
  • TEDIAL - SMARTLIVE
  • Dalet - Dalet OnePlay
  • Haivision - SRT open source protocol