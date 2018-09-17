IBC2018 Best of Show Awards Announced

AMSTERDAM--TVBEurope has announced the winners of the Best of Show at IBC2018 Awards.

This year, the TVBEurope awards are broken down into three distinct categories: Production & Post; Content Management; and Delivery & Distribution. ThePSNEurope category covers all Broadcast Audio products and solutions, while Radio World International encompasses all product innovations targeted for Radio Broadcast Solutions.

The winners in the TVBEurope categories are:

TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Content Management:

Make.TV - Live Video Cloud

Live Video Cloud Prime Focus - Clear Media ERP

Clear Media ERP IHSE GmbH - Draco vario Remote IP CPU

Draco vario Remote IP CPU Net Insight - Nimbra 1060

Nimbra 1060 Paywizard - Paywizard Singula

TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Delivery

CSG - Ascendon

Ascendon Verizon Digital Media Services - Smartplay

Smartplay Limelight Networks - Limelight Realtime Streaming

Limelight Realtime Streaming MediaKind - Encoding Live

Encoding Live Crystal - Crystal Connect with VidTime™ technology

Crystal Connect with VidTime™ technology IBM Aspera - IBM Aspera Streaming for Video

IBM Aspera Streaming for Video Telestream - Telestream iQ video monitoring and analytics solutions

Telestream iQ video monitoring and analytics solutions Black Box EMEA - Emerald™ Unified 4K KVM

Emerald™ Unified 4K KVM Agama Technologies - Agama 360 Analytics

Agama 360 Analytics Conviva - Ecosystem Module

TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2018: Production & Post