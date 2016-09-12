IBC2016: AJA Announces Bevy of New Tech

AMSTERDAM—AJA isn’t holding back anything at IBC 2016, as the company has brought a number of new and updated products to Amsterdam. Attendees are getting the chance to see the company’s latest efforts with converters, IP tech, camera support systems and more.

IPR-1G-HDMI

New among AJA’s slate of products are a pair of mini-converters that support IP-based video and audio workflows, IPR-1G-HDMI and IPR-1G-SDI. IPR-1G-HDMI decodes VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 streams and formats the data for output on a full-size HDMI 1.4 interface. IPR-1G-SDI does the same but for a 3G-SDI BNC output. The fanless converters support HD and SD formats and feature embedded and RCA analog audio outputs, a full 10-bit pixel processing pipeline, LAN control and status, and a USB 2.0 Mini-B connector for network setup with AJA eMini-Setup software. Both converters will soon be available at a price of $795.

Also helping with the company’s IP technology is a free software update for KONA IP. The new v12.5 Desktop Software adds SMPTE 2022-7 and allows users to send the same uncompressed data stream from the top and bottom SFP+ cages onto two separate networks for routing of video over IP networks. Additional features include HDR 10 metadata support in AJA Control Panel; support for SMPTE 2022-2 workflows with JPEG 2000 is expected in future updates, per the AJA. The new desktop software can also be used for AJA’s T-TAP and Io family of video and audio input/output devices.

The new ROI-SDI scan converter is another new mini converter from AJA. It offers flexible image scaling, Region-of-Interest and image rotation capabilities, with 3G-SDI input and simultaneous 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs. Users can customize video signals by rotating source signals, define a portion of an image frame or reframe the source image from any 3G-SDI signal. It also comes with a USB port for device configuration via AJA Mini-Config software, two-channel analog RCA audio outputs, embedded eight-channel SDI audio, two and eight-channel embedded HDMI audio, and support for video formats including 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 625i and 525i. AJA will release the ROI-SDI scan converter at a price tag of $995.

C10DA, a mini 1x6 analog distribution amplifier with support for NTSC, PAL, Bi-Level reference, AES and LTC, is designed for distribution needs in markets engaged with SD workflows. It can also be used to distribute Tri-Level reference for HD workflows when an external reference is fed into the video input. It will be available for $175.

AJA also debuted its new KUMO 6464 compact 3G-SDI router, which features 64 3G-SDI inputs and 64 3G-SDI outputs. Offering the ability to route video with embedded audio to BNC outputs, the KUMO 6464 comes standard with quad-link, dual-link, 4K/UHD support with multiport SDI switching for two or four sources at once; 75 ohms; analog color black or composite sync looping; auto bypass of re-clocker; pass through rates of 3 Mbps – 3 Gbps; 1x RS-422, Grass Valley Native Protocol; and 10/100/1000 Ethernet, embedded web server for remote control, and REST API. AJA will offer KUMO 6464 for $7,995.

Some new camera support equipment has also been introduced, specifically the RovoRx-SDI HDBaseT receiver and an updated RovoControl v2.0 software. The RovoRx-SDI is a companion piece for the RovoCam. It has four 6G/3G-SDI outputs supporting 6G/3G/1.5G with embedded audio; DA Mode for distributing multiple 6G/3G-SDI signals from an HDBaseT source; HDMI output for UHD and HD prosumer displays; REF in/out that can be genlocked with other broadcast gear; USB port for software configuration of SDI settings; and Power over HDBaseT. The updated RovoControl software will be a free download that is compatible with Mac and Windows that allows users to control RovoCam from companion HDBaseT products, including RovoRx-SDI, RovoRx-HDMI and Corvid HB-R. The RovoRx-SDI receiver will be available as an add-on for $995.

An additional update that AJA is showcasing is one for Ki Pro Ultra firmware. Version 2.0 adds support for Avid DNxHD to the portable file-based 4K/UHD/2K/HD record and playback device. It also supports frame rates of 23.98, 24, 25, and 29.97 at 1080p; 25, 29.97, and 30 at 1080i; 23.98, 24, 25 and 29.97 at 1080PsF; and 50, 59.94 and 60 at 720p. The Ki Pro Ultra firmware v2.0 update will be available via a free download.

AJA has also announced that it has begun shipping its U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI ingest devices. Both U-TAP devices offer HD/SD capture through a bus powered USB 3.0 port. U-TAP HDMI can capture from HDMI sources, while U-TAP SDI supports capture of up to 1080p 60 professional 3G-SDI signals. The products also are supported on OS X and Windows, with Linux support expected soon. Both U-TAP models are now available at a price of $345 each.

AJA is currently showcasing all of these products at its stand, 7.F11, during IBC 2016.