IBC2016: AJA Announces Bevy of New Tech
AMSTERDAM—AJA isn’t holding back anything at IBC 2016, as the company has brought a number of new and updated products to Amsterdam. Attendees are getting the chance to see the company’s latest efforts with converters, IP tech, camera support systems and more.
IPR-1G-HDMI
New among AJA’s slate of products are a pair of mini-converters that support IP-based video and audio workflows, IPR-1G-HDMI and IPR-1G-SDI. IPR-1G-HDMI decodes VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 streams and formats the data for output on a full-size HDMI 1.4 interface. IPR-1G-SDI does the same but for a 3G-SDI BNC output. The fanless converters support HD and SD formats and feature embedded and RCA analog audio outputs, a full 10-bit pixel processing pipeline, LAN control and status, and a USB 2.0 Mini-B connector for network setup with AJA eMini-Setup software. Both converters will soon be available at a price of $795.
Also helping with the company’s IP technology is a free software update for KONA IP. The new v12.5 Desktop Software adds SMPTE 2022-7 and allows users to send the same uncompressed data stream from the top and bottom SFP+ cages onto two separate networks for routing of video over IP networks. Additional features include HDR 10 metadata support in AJA Control Panel; support for SMPTE 2022-2 workflows with JPEG 2000 is expected in future updates, per the AJA. The new desktop software can also be used for AJA’s T-TAP and Io family of video and audio input/output devices.
The new ROI-SDI scan converter is another new mini converter from AJA. It offers flexible image scaling, Region-of-Interest and image rotation capabilities, with 3G-SDI input and simultaneous 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs. Users can customize video signals by rotating source signals, define a portion of an image frame or reframe the source image from any 3G-SDI signal. It also comes with a USB port for device configuration via AJA Mini-Config software, two-channel analog RCA audio outputs, embedded eight-channel SDI audio, two and eight-channel embedded HDMI audio, and support for video formats including 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 625i and 525i. AJA will release the ROI-SDI scan converter at a price tag of $995.
C10DA, a mini 1x6 analog distribution amplifier with support for NTSC, PAL, Bi-Level reference, AES and LTC, is designed for distribution needs in markets engaged with SD workflows. It can also be used to distribute Tri-Level reference for HD workflows when an external reference is fed into the video input. It will be available for $175.
AJA also debuted its new KUMO 6464 compact 3G-SDI router, which features 64 3G-SDI inputs and 64 3G-SDI outputs. Offering the ability to route video with embedded audio to BNC outputs, the KUMO 6464 comes standard with quad-link, dual-link, 4K/UHD support with multiport SDI switching for two or four sources at once; 75 ohms; analog color black or composite sync looping; auto bypass of re-clocker; pass through rates of 3 Mbps – 3 Gbps; 1x RS-422, Grass Valley Native Protocol; and 10/100/1000 Ethernet, embedded web server for remote control, and REST API. AJA will offer KUMO 6464 for $7,995.
Some new camera support equipment has also been introduced, specifically the RovoRx-SDI HDBaseT receiver and an updated RovoControl v2.0 software. The RovoRx-SDI is a companion piece for the RovoCam. It has four 6G/3G-SDI outputs supporting 6G/3G/1.5G with embedded audio; DA Mode for distributing multiple 6G/3G-SDI signals from an HDBaseT source; HDMI output for UHD and HD prosumer displays; REF in/out that can be genlocked with other broadcast gear; USB port for software configuration of SDI settings; and Power over HDBaseT. The updated RovoControl software will be a free download that is compatible with Mac and Windows that allows users to control RovoCam from companion HDBaseT products, including RovoRx-SDI, RovoRx-HDMI and Corvid HB-R. The RovoRx-SDI receiver will be available as an add-on for $995.
An additional update that AJA is showcasing is one for Ki Pro Ultra firmware. Version 2.0 adds support for Avid DNxHD to the portable file-based 4K/UHD/2K/HD record and playback device. It also supports frame rates of 23.98, 24, 25, and 29.97 at 1080p; 25, 29.97, and 30 at 1080i; 23.98, 24, 25 and 29.97 at 1080PsF; and 50, 59.94 and 60 at 720p. The Ki Pro Ultra firmware v2.0 update will be available via a free download.
AJA has also announced that it has begun shipping its U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI ingest devices. Both U-TAP devices offer HD/SD capture through a bus powered USB 3.0 port. U-TAP HDMI can capture from HDMI sources, while U-TAP SDI supports capture of up to 1080p 60 professional 3G-SDI signals. The products also are supported on OS X and Windows, with Linux support expected soon. Both U-TAP models are now available at a price of $345 each.
AJA is currently showcasing all of these products at its stand, 7.F11, during IBC 2016.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox