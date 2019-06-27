IBC: Telestream to Showcase Integrated Tektronix Video Products

AMSTERDAM—Telestream will use the IBC Show platform to feature the latest updates to its live streaming, video encoding and transcoding, and video monitoring and analytics technology now that Tektronix has been integrated into the company.

For both live and file-based applications, Telestream is putting a lot of focus on cloud transformation and virtualization. For this, the Vantage Cloud Port uses Telestream cloud services for cloud execution of Vantage processing actions with on-prem deployments. Telestream also will have integrated video monitoring for distribution applications that are implemented on a consumption-based business model.

The latest updates in centralized, automated workflows for the Vantage Media Processing Platform help with media processing and workflow orchestration, offering new IMF workflows, file management for Vantage and UHD and HDR and live edit capability for remote production.

Additional products set to be on display at the Telestream booth include a European debut for the OptiQ system for monetizing short term opportunities in live sports and events, and the iQ video quality assurance system, which has new QoE and QoS enhancements as well as support for remote PHY networks.

IBC 2019 will take place once again at RAI in Amsterdam from Sept. 13-17. Telestream will be located at booth 7.C16 and 7.C14.