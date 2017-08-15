IBC Sneak Peek: IBC Launches the Launch Pad

LONDON—An obvious gripe many small companies have about large trade shows is that they are ignored or overlooked.

And it is hard to be seen when a small company’s small stand is overshadowed by a gaggle of multimillion euro companies’ stands that are 10-times larger, feature enormous screens, shiny new products and exotic visitor bait like drones and race cars.

IBC has taken the complaint to heart and offers Launch Pad in Hall 9.

Launch Pad will be home to dozens of software companies, emerging brands and startups, in small stands where attention may be paid to the personnel and product.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio World.