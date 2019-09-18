IBC Reports Slight Rise in Attendees for 2019

AMSTERDAM—IBC has reported a slight rise in total attendance for this year’s show. This year the RAI in Amsterdam welcomed 56,390 attendees, a slight increase from 2018’s 55,884.

As the discussion about welcoming the next generation of media technologists to the industry continues, the number of under 35s attending IBC increased by 10% year-on-year, a record increase according to show organizers.

IBC chief executive Michael Crimp said: “Across the Exhibition, Conference and Feature areas, IBC2019 has been a hive of networking, deal-making, product launches, learning and the sharing of ideas. It has been a celebration of the industry’s creativity and drivers of change while also helping to identify and address key challenges.

“We are delighted to see audience growth in our key target areas, particularly welcoming more young people, senior level executives and overseas visitors. While this gives us a focus to build on next year, our metrics for success also include crucial elements like quality of experience, audience engagement and IBC’s influence on the industry, and our conversations with exhibitors and attendees tells us that these have all improved on 2018.”

IBC returns to the RAI in Amsterdam Sept. 11-15, 2020.