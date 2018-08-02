IBC Announces New ‘Content Everywhere’ Hub

LONDON--The 2018 IBC Show is introducing the "Content Everywhere Hub," a section of the show floor covering the latest trends, strategies and developments in online TV and video. During the show’s run, Sept. 13-18, the hub will host 10 expert panel discussions and 34 product demos.

Situated in Hall 14 at the Rai, IBC Content Everywhere combines a high-quality exhibition with the Hub program designed to help visitors learn and experience how innovative new technologies are expanding the opportunities arising from the exponential growth of content consumption online.

The agenda for the Hub is centered on 10 panel discussions drawing together a range of perspectives and expertise on key issues including the implications for the digital media sector of high profile emerging technologies such as 5G, Edge computing and blockchain. Other topics covered will include how to successfully grow an OTT service, how artificial intelligence and machine learning are impacting content creation, OTT distribution and monetisation, new business models and innovations in programmatic advertising, as well as the convergence of broadcast and telecoms.

There will also be 34 product demonstrations covering the entire OTT distribution chain, including online video platforms, transcoding and streaming solutions, content security options and monetization techniques. Speakers will include experts from small start-ups to some of the biggest names in technology including Google, Alibaba, CSGi, Telia, Ooyala and Roku.