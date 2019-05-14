IBC 2019 Registration Now Open

LONDON—Time to start getting your IBC plans together—passport, flights, etc.—starting first though by officially registering for the 2019 edition of the annual conference. Registration is now open for IBC 2019, which will once again be held at RAI Amsterdam and take place from Sept. 13-17.

The international conference is a chance for attendees to learn about the latest technologies from more than 400 industry professionals lined up as speakers and more than 1,700 exhibitors showcasing their latest products, from AI to VR to advanced cloud-based workflows.

For more information on IBC 2019 and to register for the conference, click here.