IBC 2019 Hosting Esports Showcase, Live Tournament

AMSTERDAM—This year’s IBC conference will welcome the gaming world, and how it impacts the broadcast industry, in a big way, announcing an Esports Showcase on the final day of the conference, Tuesday, Sept. 17, as well as a live esports tournament.

The Esports Showcase will look at the technological and commercial challenges of esports, trends and the latest developments with a number of industry leaders participating as speakers. Among the scheduled speakers will be Chester King, CEO of British Esports Association; Michiel Bakker, CEO at GINX Esports TV Canada; Jonas Gundersen, COO for North A/S; Henrik Nyhuis, the head of Ran Esports at ProSiebenSat.1 Sports Gmbh; Jens Fischers from EVS; Simon Eicher, ESL’s executive producer, director of broadcast and esports services; Ryan Chaply, senior esports program manager for Twitch; and Peter Emminger, vice president of global broadcast at Blizzard.

In addition, the ESL National Championship teams from Germany and Spain will take part in a live “Counter-Strike” tournament on the big screen of the RAI Auditorium.

The IBC Esports Showcase is being sponsored by EVS, ESL and Lagardere.

IBC 2019 will take place from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam. More information is available at show.ibc.org.