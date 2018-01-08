IBC 2018 Welcoming Technical Paper Submissions

LONDON—The window for pitching technical pages synopses for IBC 2018 is officially open, per an announcement from the organization. Interested entrants will have until Feb. 5 to hand in their work for consideration.

IBC is changing how it presents its selected technical papers at this year’s conference. Instead of forming a single conference stream, the papers will be integrated into business and strategic presentations within specific themes throughout the conference. IBC believes that this will allow more attendees to hear about the new technologies discussed in the papers.

The papers can cover a range of topics, from machine learning to user psychology. All submissions are peer-reviewed by a panel of professional experts and will be published on IBC365. Papers accepted for presentation at the IBC conference will also eligible to win the Best Conference Paper Award, presented at the IBC Awards.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit show.ibc.org/technicalpapers.