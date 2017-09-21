IBC 2017: Telos Alliance Unveils IP-based Intercom

AMSTERDAM—Pixar’s “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear is famous for saying “To infinity and beyond,” and if the Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group has its way broadcasters too will be uttering something similar when deploying an intercom and planning for contribution audio.

At IBC 2017, the company introduced the Telos Infinity IP intercom that it hopes marks the next logical step beyond traditional matrix switching technology.

Telos Infinity transports both voice communications and contribution audio on a single IT backbone, the company said. Relying on standards-based voice-over-IP and Livewire+ AES67 audio-over-IP for transport, Telos Infinity is a distributed IP network solution that the company says is simple to use and “elegant” in form.

Key features include what the company calls “infinite scalability” for internal and external communications; plug-and-play device integration; and a lower total cost of ownership than traditional intercoms.

At the industry gathering in Amsterdam, TVB Europe, a sister publication of TVTechnology,honored the Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group with a Best of Show Award 2017 for the Telos Infinity IP intercom.