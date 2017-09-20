IBC 2017 Reports Record Visitors

AMSTERDAM—IBC 2017 has revealed record-breaking attendance figures for its 50th anniversary conference.

Over the six-day event from Sept. 14-19, 57,699 people visited the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam to find out more about new innovations and opportunities across the technology sector.

Visitors to the 15 exhibition halls witnessed many exciting new launches; from the Launch Pad with its record number of exhibitors; the Future Reality Theatre; and the free programmes on offer at the Content Everywhere Hub.

IBC chief executive Michael Crimp said: “IBC 2017 celebrated its 50th anniversary with record attendance, bustling exhibition halls, new features and a dynamic conference.

The conference’s three new initiatives were a “huge success,” Crimp added, with the IP Showcase, Startup Forum and C-Tech Forum welcoming large audiences.

IBC 2018 will take place from Sept. 13-17, 2018, with the exhibition running from Sept. 14-18.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.