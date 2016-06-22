IBC 2016 Adds Shahrzad Rafati as Keynote

LONDON—IBC has added another keynote speaker to its schedule for IBC 2016, announcing that BroadbandTV Founder and CEO Shahrzad Rafati will address the conference. Rafati is scheduled to speak on Sept. 10.

Shahrzad Rafati

BroadbandTV is a multi-platform network based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that offers services that include content distribution, technology, promotion, production, creative and design. The company also offers rights management services for the likes of the NBA, Viacom, Sony Pictures and FreemantleMedia.

Rafati will speak to IBC attendees about how her company is working across platforms with new types of online video offerings like Outspeak with the Huffington Post, and NBA Playmakers. She will also talk about how the YouTube generation interacts with technology and content and how that could affect traditional broadcasting.

IBC 2016 will take place in Amsterdam from Sept. 8-13.