Harmonic to Demo VR, UHD OTT Distribution Solutions at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–Harmonic will demo its latest portfolio of products for virtual reality, UHD and OTT distribution solutions at IBC 2016.

Harmonic will showcase cloud DVR and packaging capabilities of its VOS Cloud and VOS 360. The company will also demo new virtualized playout and delivery capabilities for its Spectrum media server product line.

In the virtual reality realm, Harmonic will show a 360-degree virtual reality experience powered by the company’s signature Harmonic PURE Compression Engine. Interested visitors are also encouraged to attend a paper presentation by Harmonic’s Vice President of Video Strategy, Thierry Fautier, who will explore news ideas in virtual reality and 360 degree immersive media. The paper presentation will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10:45 AM.

To see all of Harmonic’s latest product demos visit their booth at 1.B20. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.