Haivision to Showcase SRT Hub at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—This year’s IBC Show, taking place Sept. 13-17, will be a chance for Haivision to demonstrate its new SRT Hub cloud system, as well as its SRT Hub Partner Program and the SRT Hub Software Development Kit.

SRT Hub is an intelligent low-latency media routing service built on Microsoft Azure that connects edge devices and systems with cloud resources, as well as serving as a live video transport platform for contribution, production and distribution workflows.

The SRT Hub Partner Program uses the new SRT Hub SDK to support third party vendor integration and provide a framework to develop input, output and processing modules to extend the capabilities of SRT Hub.

During the conference, SRT Hub integrations with products from Avid, Cinegy, Haivision, LightFlow, Microsoft, Telestream and Wowza Media Systems will be demonstrated. With SRT Hub, global media workflows connecting vendors and spanning multiple Azure datacenters and broadcast services can be defined, orchestrated and launched quickly, according to Haivision.

An informative presentation, SRT Hub Technical Overview, will also be conducted on Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. in G Corridor, Room G104, during the show.

Haivision’s stand will be located at 14.G27.