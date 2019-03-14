Guntermann & Drunck Bringing Its KVM Gear to 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—From their spot in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Guntermann & Drunck are planning on providing a look at their latest KVM products. This includes its new product the ControlCenter-IP.

ControlCenter-IP along with IP extenders combine to make a new matrix to transmit KVM-over-IP. The system enables distributed switching of computer signals via standard IP-based networks for greater flexibility and scalability with KVM installations. Transmission takes place as compressed through CAT cabling or as optical fiber through IP-based networks on layer 3, with a data transmission rate of 1 Gbps per line.

This new system extends real 4K over IP for KVM-over-IP and ensures pixel-perfect video transmission for DisplayPort 1.2 signals. It supports resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 60 Hz. There are also modules for DVI single and dual link, as well as DP 1.1 with support for all common resolutions.

During the NAB Show, G&D will present how its KVM products can help with remote production with third-party broadcast equipment.

Other products that G&D is expected to display throughout the convention are the DP 1.2-VisionXG KVM extender to extend high-resolution 4K and 8K video signals at 60 Hz, as well as the RemoteAccess-CPU, which addresses increasing virtualization of the broadcast workflow. The RemoteAccess-CPU is slated for release in the last quarter of 2019. The new modules will be able to be used to create hybrid systems with real and virtual infrastructures.

G&D will be located at booth N3424 during the NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.