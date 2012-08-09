Grass Valley to highlight file-based workflows for live production and content delivery at IBC 2012

At the upcoming 2012 IBC Exhibition in Amsterdam, Grass Valley will introduce new enhancements to its portfolio of cameras, slow-motion replay systems, production switchers, media servers, networked storage and, routing switchers.

Showcasing streamlined workflows, the latest features of the Grass Valley STRATUS Media Workflow Application Framework bring the power and flexibility of a service-oriented architecture for media creation and management in production environments. With GV STRATUS, Grass Valley can easily and regularly add new software components to preserve customers’ investments and help them leverage and upgrade to the most advanced content creation tools quickly and easily.

The latest version of GV STRATUS includes archive, conform, and metadata management enhancements. This functionality, when combined with ENPS, Octopus or iNEWS newsroom computer systems, permits users to access all of their STRATUS tools within the NRCS — streamlining the entire news production process. These new tools also facilitate the unlimited sharing of clips and content creation tools between collaborative workgroups or individual users.

With its advanced codec, multiformat file support, and unparalled speed, Grass Valley EDIUS is quickly becoming one of the dominant systems among editors working in the digital news and professional video production industries, and is fully integrated with GV STRATUS. A new systemized version of EDIUS — EDIUS Elite — is specifically designed to provide comprehensive interoperability with the K2 Summit platform and GV STRATUS, enabling fast-turn production in environments such as news and studios.

EDIUS Elite, which is based on EDIUS Pro 6.5, will be demonstrated by Grass Valley at IBC, and has native support for raw footage captured with digital cinematography cameras, including those from RED Digital, as well as comprehensive 3-D editing tools and 3-D workflow support.

Grass Valley is also making its renowned codec technology freely available (with registration) to be used with other applications. The PC-based HQ/HQX codecs (8-bit and 10-bit respectively), a QuickTime version of the HQ/HQX codecs (for both Windows and Mac platforms) is available for free download from the Grass Valley website (www.grassvalley.com/support/downloads/products, General Utilities).