Grass Valley Pushing Live Production Portfolio at IBC 2017

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is going live at IBC 2017, showcasing a number of products that it bills as part of its “Value Production” portfolio. Among the products that will be on display are the K-Frame V-series production switcher, the GV Korona 1, 2 and 3 M/E switcher panels, the GV Matrix router and Focus 75 Live camera.

The K-Frame V-series production switcher is modular for field reconfiguration and serviceability, as well as upgradable to an all IP or mixed SDI and IP environment. It features a 36x18 matrix that supports SD, HD and 4K UHD in quad split and 2SI modes and can handle up to three licensed M/Es and two additional video processing engines. The K-Frame comes in at 3RU and can complement the GV Korona switcher panel, including the GV Korona 3-stripe.

The Focus 75 Live camera is designed and built with fully digital Xensium FT CMOS imagers. It can capture full 1920x1080 HD resolution and is user switchable for quick conversion between 1080i or 720p. It also offers performance for all 1.5G HD standards. At IBC, GV will introduce a new video processing engine for the Focus 75 Live.

There will also be GV Matrix, a 4RU platform for SD/HD/3G SDI routing with integrated processing, including Kaleido multiviewing for live production, playout and general purpose infrastructure. GV Matrix can fit up to 144 inputs and 144 outputs in a compact frame and supports discrete audio routing, including de-embedding and re-embedding of audio signals from embedded sources or MADI I/O with V-fade audio capabilities.

Grass Valley will showcase all of these products at its booth, 1.D11.