Grass Valley, Arena Television to Showcase Live IP UHD Production at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM--Grass Valley and Arena Television will showcase a new IP-enabled truck at at IBC2018 at the RAI in Amsterdam. At the Grass Valley stand in Hall 9, Arena will demonstrate how its new OBZ end-to-end IP UHD HDR truck uses IP-based infrastructures and workflows to produce in live OB production environments.

“As broadcasters, OB and production companies seek to future-proof their businesses and leverage greater flexibility and efficiency, IP delivers the capability and agility they need for mission critical live UHD HDR production,” said Mark Hilton, vice president, Grass Valley Live, Grass Valley. “We are very proud to be showcasing our partnership with Arena Television at IBC 2018 to give visitors insight into how IP revolutionizes the OB environment, optimizing it to meet the needs of a shifting market.”

Watch the display in Hall 9 beside the Grass Valley stand 9.A01.