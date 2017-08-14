Government Video Expo Announces Post | Production Conference

WASHINGTON—The 2017 Government Video Expo is adding a new feature for its attendees this year with the three-day DC Post | Production Conference. The training event is designed for professionals in the TV, video, film, motion graphics and new media fields.

The conference will run in four parallel tracks with sessions geared toward immediate and advanced professionals. Some of the tracks will cover things like UAVs, corporate video, creative business and web video. The full schedule is available on the Government Video Expo website.

The DC Post | Production Conference is running in conjunction with the 2017 Government Video Expo from Nov. 28-30 at the Washington D.C. Convention Center. For more information or to register, visit www.gvexpo.com/dc-post-production-conference.