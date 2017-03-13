Globecast to Debut CDN Cost Optimization Solution at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Globecast has its Optim’Net CDN cost optimization solution ready for display at the 2017 NAB Show. With its peer-assisted media delivery approach, this CDN off-loading service relies on the audience watching the content to participate in the delivery to other viewers. It integrates seamlessly with CDN vendors, and improves network performance and the user experience.

Globecast LA facility

Globecast will also promote its VOD Logistics service, which makes the creation and delivery of VOD packages easier by handling the complex and intricate requirements of each VOD platform. The company assembles and delivers VOD content packages in the technical formats demanded by VOD platforms globally, including all relevant metadata, languages, graphics, subtitles and promos.

For broadcasters, networks and studios requiring proximity to Southern California, or access to the Los Angeles market, Globecast will promote how it provides infrastructure, personnel and expertise to manage low-cost disaster recovery feeds for primary networks.

Broadcasters will also see Globecast’s Media Factory, which processes content and delivers it anywhere to any device, as well as its contribution and distribution services, and content localization and monetization solutions.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Globecastwill be in boothSU10706CM. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.