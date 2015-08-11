General Dynamics Mediaware Spotlights Ad Insertion Tech at IBC 2015

MAJURA, AUSTRALIA – In a month’s time, the 2015 IBC Show will officially kick off. Today, General Dynamics Mediaware announced what they will bring to the convention, its HEVC ready ad insertion platform, the InStream Splice.

The HEVC UltraHD 4K InStream Splice is a unified, end-to-end playout and ad insertion platform capable of accurate frame splicing at all resolutions up to 4K. InStream can be used with any combination of resolutions across satellite, terrestrial, cable and IPTV.

Mediaware will also demonstrate its Technology Matrix, which enables operators to unite Mediaware’s real-time stream processing technologies in a modular, scalable chassis to deliver high quality video over ASI and IP.

GD Mediaware will be located at booth 5.A26. IBC 2015 will take place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.