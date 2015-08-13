GatesAir Liquid-Cooled Transmitters to Premiere at IBC 2015
CINCINATTI—GatesAir will be in attendance at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show to showcase new advances to its TV and radio transmitters, including the new liquid-cooled Flexiva FLX range of transmitters.
10kW Flexiva FLX
Based on the Flexiva FM air-cooled transmitter and with advances from the Maxiva model, the 10kW Flexiva FLX incorporates a heat-to-liquid transfer that removes heat from the RF plant without excessive air conditioning. The transfer cools the air in the RF plant, moving transmitter heat to the outside by a liquid-to-air heat exchanger with redundant fan systems.
The liquid-cooled design integrates low-noise pump modules within the transmitter to reduce the transmitter’s footprint. Two fully redundant cooling pumps operate in a closed-loop design, with auto-changeover capability in the event of a failure to ensure proper and constant transmitter cooling.
In addition, GatesAir will demonstrate the Maxiva ULX-T transmitters and its high-efficiency broadband amplifications to ensure broadcasters can streamline frequency and modulation changes through a single-amplifier design.
IBC 2015 will take place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. The GatesAir booth will be located at stand 8.B20.
