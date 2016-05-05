GatesAir Announces ATSC 3.0 Webinar for Latin American Broadcasters

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA—GateAir is reaching out to Latin American customers with the announcement that it will conduct monthly webinars in Spanish focusing on new technologies. In addition, GatesAir has announced that the webinar slated for May will cover the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard.

Gonzalo Hernandez, solutions architect at GatesAir, will talk about the currently in development ATSC 3.0 and how it will effect 4K, HDTV and SD transmission, as well as its interactive features.

The webinar will take place on May 11 at 12 p.m. CDT. To register for the webinar, click here.