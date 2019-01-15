FOX NFL SUNDAY to be Inducted into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON–Pre-game show FOX NFL SUNDAY will be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame at the 2019 NAB Show, the association said today. The induction will occur during the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on Monday, April 8 at the Encore in Las Vegas.

FOX NFL SUNDAY has ranked as America’s most-watched NFL pre-game show for the past 25 seasons. Since its inception in 1994, the program has served as the signature studio show for FOX Sports. Additionally, the program includes an audio simulcast on FOX Sports Radio. In total, FOX NFL SUNDAY has received 16 Emmy Awards with its on-air personalities garnering an additional seven trophies.

The program features co-hosts Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee with analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson, with reports from NFL insider Jay Glazer.

“Every week, millions of viewers across the country tune in to FOX NFL SUNDAY not just for the latest information about ‘America’s Game,’ but also for the analysis and antics of the show’s larger-than-life personalities. The show resonates with football diehards and casual fans alike, and we look forward to enshrining it in our Hall of Fame,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith.

NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame television inductees include “Wheel of Fortune,” “JEOPARDY,” María Elena Salinas, Chuck Lorre, Shonda Rhimes, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “American Idol,” Betty White, Garry Marshall, “Meet The Press” and Bob Newhart, among others.