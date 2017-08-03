For-A to Spotlight 4K, 12G Gear at IBC 2017

TOKYO—For-A’s plans for IBC 2017 will be to showcase its 4K, IP and 12G-SDI technology as well as its overall product integration. To do so, the company plans to show its range of mixers, multiviewers, virtual studios, video/audio processors, file-based systems and high-speed cameras.

HVS-490

FOR-A will highlight its range of video switchers at the show, which offer the ability to integrate with ClassX’s 2D/3D character generation and live motion graphics and playout software. The latest unit in FOR-A’s line of vision mixers, the HVS-490 HD/4K-UHD unit, will make its IBC debut. First introduced earlier this year at NAB, the HVS-490 offers an extensive feature set in a compact, affordable unit. Ideal for mobile productions and live event venues, the HVS-490 supports up to 40 inputs/18 outputs, 36 inputs/20 outputs or 32 inputs/22 outputs, including two-channel HDMI outputs. In 4K-UHD, it allows 10 inputs/six outputs, nine inputs/six outputs or eight inputs/seven outputs. It also has 16 channels of 2.5 DVE as standard and can be optionally expanded to a maximum of 32 channels.

Other switchers that will be shown in FOR-A’s booth include the HVS-2000 and an updated version of the HVS-100, the HVS-100TB2, both of which will be showcased with integrated Thunderbolt™ technology (*1) that allows the units to easily interface with external devices. The switchers’ Thunderbolt 2 I/O expansion cards enable single-cable transfer of four channels of HD video to a computer. With its easy-to-use control panel, the HVS-2000 switcher now offers 3 M/E capabilities, a 4K 3D DVE expansion card, and a 2SI software option, which enables switching with less delay than SQD systems. Offering the capabilities of a 7 M/E system, the HVS-2000 is ideal for a wide array of production environments and is well suited for 4K productions. FOR-A will also introduce a prototype of a new 3 M/E 12G-SDI compatible vision mixer at IBC, the HVS-6000. Further product details will be released at a later date.

Another FOR-A product to makes it IBC debut is the FT-ONE-LS-12G, the latest high-speed full 4K camera in its FT-ONE series. Designed specifically for fast-paced sporting events, the FT-ONE-LS-12G offers high-quality image performance, even in low light conditions that are often found in sports stadium venues and can prove troublesome for most high-frame-rate cameras. The FT-ONE-LS-12G supports full 4K shooting in maximum 500 frames per second (fps) or up to 1,200 fps high frame rate shooting in full HD resolution. Ready for workflows of all kinds, the camera is equipped with a newly developed original sensor that enables noise reducing.

On the routing switcher front, FOR-A will showcase its MFR series of solutions, including the 12G-SDI compatible MFR-4000 and MFR-3000 3G/HD/SD/ASI unit. The MFR-4000 provides 12G-SDI compatibility across all 72 inputs and 72 outputs, bringing powerful support to 4K-UHD and 8K routing. The MFR-3000 offers up to 64 inputs/64 outputs in a 4U frame, and is an ideal solution in midsize systems where variable input/output capabilities and mixed signal formats are used.

FOR-A will also display Fujitsu’s line of video transmission solutions, including the newly introduced IP-HE950 real-time H.265/HEVC encoder/decoder units. Employing the latest compression tools and image processing algorithms to provide best-in-class video fidelity, the IP-HE950 supports real-time 4K contribution, as well as SD and HD. FOR-A is a distributor of Fujitsu’s high-performance encoders and decoders in North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, as well as select regions in Latin America.

Other FOR-A products that will make their show debut at IBC include the FRC-9000 and MCC-4K frame rate converters, as well as the USF-10IP 10 GbE IP Converter - a dual 10 GbE video over IP module series that offers high-quality mutual conversion of any major standard IP video format, including ASPEN, NMI, SMPTE 2022-5/6, SMPTE 2110, TR-03/04 and most of the latest IP formats. The MCC-4K frame rate converter enables frame rate converting of 4K resolution and supports up/down conversion between 4K and HD. Also to make its IBC debut is the FOR-A YEM ELETEX LMCC-8000 8K/4K linear matrix color converter. Jointly developed between FOR-A and Japan’s NHK, the unit converts color gamut and dynamic range of dual green or full resolution 8K signals, and also supports 4K-UHD and full 4K signals.

The LTR-200HS7 LTO-7 multi codec archiving recorder will also be on hand, along with the LTS-70 LTO server. FOR-A’s MBP-1000VS-12G multichannel video server, MV-4320 multi viewer, and ESG-4100 multi-rate SDI 4K test signal generator will also be shown. Additionally, FOR-A will demonstrate the high dynamic range (HDR) capability of its products, including the FA-9600 3G/HD/SD and FA-505 multi-channel signal processors.

IBC 2017 will take place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. For-A will be stationed at booth 2.A51.