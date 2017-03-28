FOR-A to Display 4K, 12G-SDI & IP Products at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—New products that underscore the For-A’s continued commitment to HD, as well as a 12G-SDI backbone that expands the facility’s existing SDI infrastructure to support 4K, 12G-SDI and HD/SD signals will be present at the company’s booth during the 2017 NAB Show.

New product introductions will include the HVS-490 video switcher, MBP-500VS multi-channel video server, an expanded MV-4000 multiviewer series, FT-ONE-LS-12G full-4K high-speed camera and VFC-7000A variable frame rate camera. Also new is the MCC-4K frame rate converter, which enables frame rate conversion of 4K-resolution and up/down conversion between 4K and HD.

The latest infrastructure products include the MCC-4K motion-compensated standards converter, MFR-3000 3G-SDI-based routing switchers, the Fujitsu IP-HE950 H.265 IP-based transport solution, and the USF Series of IP/SDI gateway converters, which accepts ASPEN, NMI and SMPTE2022-5/6 specifications, with more to follow.

FA-9600

FOR-A will also demonstrate the high dynamic range (HDR) capability of its new FA-9600 UHD/HD/SD multi-purpose signal processor and FA-505 multi-channel signal processor. This one rack-mount unit supports 4K, 12G-SDI, HDR, and wide color gamut (WCG) and incorporates color correction, up/down/cross conversion, and audio processing, as well as HDR/SDR conversion.

In the virtual studio area of the booth, FOR-A’s VRCAM virtual reality system will be shown fully integrated with the SmartDirect real-time CG platform. Attendees will also see the ACK-3000, FOR-A's advanced multi-format chromakeyer that can generate a 3D virtual human keyed shadow that provides realistic form and depth within live composite video.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. FOR-A will be in boothC5117. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.