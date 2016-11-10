For-A to Demo HVS-100 & ClassX Tech at NAB Show NY

NEW YORK-At the 2016 NAB Show NY, For-A is demo-ing its new HVS-100 portable video production switcher, which is designed to interface with the real-time graphics system LiveBoard from ClassX. The HVS-100 uses a Thunderbolt card to interface with LiveBoard.

For-A has constructed the HVS-100 switcher to offer audio with graphic wipes as well as 20 multi viewer layouts. It features a built-in web server for operators to change settings from a PC or tablet. In addition, a clip memory feature has been added to the still store to support performances.

By connecting the HVS-100 with ClassX’s LiveBoard via the TB2 Thunderbolt interface, users can send uncompressed, low-latency video, graphics and sound over a single cable. While doing so, it is able to handle up to four I/O full HD videos simultaneously.

2016 NAB Show NY takes place at the Javits Center in New York, Nov. 9-10. For-A will be located at booth 943.