Facilis Updates Shared Storage Systems at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Facilis will announce version 7.0 of its TerraBlock shared storage system—along with new tools for increasing the speed and efficiency of existing installations—at the 2017 NAB Show.

With speeds over 4GBps from a single volume, the latest TerraBlock handles ever-increasing file sizes and workflows, such as HDR and VR, which put pressure on facility infrastructure. It also offers enhanced system redundancy, data resiliency, and bandwidth scalability when expanding the network.

Facilis will also promote tools they are developing—such as newly designed server and workstation monitoring interfaces, a remote volume management console and a more integrated user database—which increase the efficiency of administrative tasks and improve the end-user experience.

Facilis will also announce version 1.5 of its FastTracker application, which offers a simple drag-and-drop interface that makes it easier to find, view and access any media within the TerraBlock shared storage network.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Faciliswill be in boothSL7920. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.