EVS Pilots LSM Cockpit to IBC 2015

LIÈGE, BELGIUM – EVS, a provider of live video production systems, will be flying into IBC 2015 with its LSM Cockpit in tow. The live story telling toolset will be just one of the many live production tools that EVS will have on display.

LSM Cockpit

The LSM Cockpit is a toolset made up of LSM Connect, MultiReview and Epsio for a single environment of EVS technologies that lets operators manage live productions with the new version of the server software engine Multicam. The system allows for more in-live capabilities, including two 6x SuperMotion camera ingest and output. The latest Epsio FX Reveal mode improves the live-storytelling by enriching live replays with the addition of synchronized data to create scoreboards and biometric graphic displays. Epsio FX Reveal integrates into any LSM live environment.

The IPDirector live production software suite will display its web-based tools for collaboration and content exchange between venues and studios, automated clip management, metadata integration and archive management. EVS will also showcase Ingest Funeral, a processing portal that automatically transforms, legalizes and masterizes all ingest formats. The IT-based DYVI switcher and the multimedia distribution platform C-Cast will also be demonstrated by EVS.

In addition, EVS will show attendees live production possibilities offered by IP-based infrastructures through a series of live demos.

IBC 2015 will take place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. EVS will be located at stand 8.B90.