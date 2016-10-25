EVS’ DYVI Goes Hollywood at SMPTE

LOS ANGELES—It’s light, cameras, action for EVS at SMPTE 2016, as the company is ready to showcase its systems that leverage IP live production and content, specifically its DYVI live production switcher.

The DYVI has already had the Hollywood experience, previously being used in a project by director Francis Ford Coppola. The DYVI system allows users to cut together feed from multiple cameras in real time and features a multiviewer and control panel assignment for reduced set-up times and a simplified production process.

EVS will also demonstrate its virtualization systems. These “elastic production” platforms leverage COTS hardware, maximize existing investments, and deploy open standards supported by AIMS and SMPTE.

EVS is located at booth 9 during SMPTE 2016, which is currently underway.