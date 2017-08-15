Evertz Pushing IP Interoperability at IBC 2017

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO—Evertz will use IBC 2017 to show its commitment to IP technologies with demonstrations of its Software Defined Video Networking range of IP equipment at the IP Showcase. The IP Showcase’s goal is to show how IP technology can be used by broadcasters right now and to promote a unified industry approach to IP that encourages vendor interoperability through industry standards.

The Showcase will feature IP technology with interoperability based on SMPTE ST 2110 and AMWA IS-04 and IS-05. The standards aim to streamline inter-vendor interoperability as broadcasters update their facilities with new IP infrastructures. The demonstrations simulate real-world applications with workflows that emulate live production, contribution and playout signal flows.

For Evertz, it will display interoperability with the SMPTE ST 2110 standard with its IP media gateways (570IPG-X19-10G and 7890MG), IP mutliviewers (3067VIP10G-3G-HW), IP-based Grand Master Clock and Video Master Sync Generator (5700MSC-IP), the DreamCatcher IP-based live production suite and OvertureRT LIVE IP integrated playout system. Evertz’ SDVN orchestration and control platform Magnum will also be shown supporting AMWA IS-04 and IS-05 for registration, discovery and connection management of network devices.

Evertz will be located at booths 1.D31 and 1.F29 during IBC 2017, which runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.