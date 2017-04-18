Ericsson to Demo 8K 360-Degree Video and VR at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Ericsson will highlight advances in 8K 360-degree video, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), as well as launch its MediaFirst Stream Personalization solution at the 2017 NAB Show.

Visitors to Ericsson’s booth will see an industry innovation zone featuring immersive multi-TV VR, 8K 360-degree video experiences and AR sports graphics, enabled by cutting-edge media processing and delivery technologies.

Ericsson will also demo the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices with its MediaFirst TV Platform, which transforms the TV interface into the control center of the smart home. Using Ericsson’s frame-accurate dynamic ad insertion and content replacement solutions for over-the-top (OTT) streaming, MediaFirst Stream Personalization helps broadcasters personalize and monetize multiscreen video services to provide content tailored to the individual.

It works across multiple formats with any player, and offers the ability to insert ads in HLS, Smooth Streaming, and MPEGDASH. It also offers comprehensive usage logs, which when coupled with analytics, enables a better understanding of audiences and business intelligence.

Ericsson will also introduce new captioning services, including: Snap Captions for offline captioning, the cloud-based Subito Vault captioning workflow, and the Subito Conversion and Delivery Engine, which automatically converts broadcast caption files for cross-platform output and delivery.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Ericssonwill be in boothSU720. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.