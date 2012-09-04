Ericsson introduces SVP 5500 HEVC encoder

At IBC, Ericsson will launch its SVP 5500, an HEVC/H.265 encoder for the delivery of live and linear TV over mobile networks to mobile devices.

Capable of real-time encoding at resolutions up to HD, the SVP 5500 is designed to greatly reduce bandwidth requirements for current and future services. It enables operators to deliver consistent, high-quality TV experiences on mobile devices and to meeting growing consumer expectations for TV Anywhere services, whether in the home or on the move.

Ericsson ConsumerLab research shows that as much as 50 percent of the TV/video consumption on smartphones is today done out of the home, up 5 percent since 2011. A July 2012 report from Juniper Research suggests that the number of streamed mobile TV users on smartphones will increase to 240 million by 2014. A driver for this growth is the strong desire by consumers to access time-critical content such as live sports and news as they occur, and interact with socially.