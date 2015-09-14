Ericsson, Harmonic, Among IABM Design & Innovation Award Winners

AMSTERDAM—IABM was on hand at IBC 2015 to announce the winners of its 2015 Design & Innovation Awards, which honor outstanding broadcast and media industry talent. This year, IABM recognized products that offer solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast and media industry in nine categories.

The winners are:

Acquisition and Production: Suitcase TV – Iphrame Remote

In addition, the judges gave a Special Recognition Award to VRT and the collaborators for the Live IP Project.

The winners were honored at a special ceremony held at the Emerald Lounge at the RAI Convention Center.