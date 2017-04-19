Ericsson Debuting MediaFirst Platforms at NAB Show

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson will unwrap two of its latest products at the 2017 NAB Show that assist with IP and cloud native delivery models, the MediaFirst Management Controller and MediaFirst Encoding Live 8.1.

The MediaFirst Management Controller is designed to simplify the transition to software-based architecture, offering a unified access point for Ericsson MediaFirst Video Processing products, including Encoding Live, On Demand, Packaging and Stream Processing. The system streamlines application management and deployment across many services and clusters and features centralized visibility, configuration and control, flexible failover and licensing management for MediaFirst Video Processing applications.

The MediaFirst Encoding Live 8.1 system offers users faster content deployment, operational efficient delivery and immersive consumer experiences. Its features include a unified microservice architecture across all platforms, centralized management, integral failover and dynamic licensing benefits. When deployed with Intel’s Quick Sync Video’s video hardware core, the system offers faster video transcoding and high density.

These new additions to the MediaFirst Video Processing portfolio assist users with services for UHD, virtual and augmented reality, and can be operated on software, COTS server hardware, or private and public cloud.

Both platforms will be featured at Ericsson’s booth, SU720, during the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas.