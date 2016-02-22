Enensys to Unveil ATSC 3.0 DTV Products at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Enensys will unveil ATSC 3.0 DTV transmission products, including a route server, ATSC 3.0 scheduler and ATSC 3.0 modulator. These products, which reside between encoding/multiplexing and transmission, allow broadcasters and network operators to deliver live streams directly from an encoder outputting DASH segments, while managing the ATSC 3.0 physical parameters, Multi-PLP allocation, and SFN synchronization. Based on Enensys’ modular HDc platform, Enensys lets operators take advantage of the new standard’s many benefits.

Enensys will also highlight One Beam ISDB-Tb DTT network optimization technology. Designed for Latin American markets, One Beam ISDB-T/Tb allows a standard (MPEG-2) transport stream to be used within the delivery network, removing the need for proprietary equipment to deliver and receive the BTS stream. The BTS stream is generated in the last mile, at the transmission site, supporting SFN. Services can easily be monitored across the delivery network because of the standardized MPEG signal.

One Beam cost-effectively solves many ISDB-T/Tb broadcast transport stream issues by allowing the same MPEG-2 transport stream that carries content for DTH services to be reused for DTT services. From the DTH feed, the TbEdge system selects the services at each transmission site to build the new ISDB-T/Tb signal. It can be used across multiple regions to offer service regionalization.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Enensys will be in booth SU6325. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.