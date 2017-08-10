Enco Highlighting MOM System at IBC 2017

SOUTHFIELD, MICH.—Enco is set to introduce new software-defined tools to its TV automation systems that are designed to amp up production value for studio and remote productions at this year’s IBC show. Among these are updates to its Media Operations Manager system.

Enco will demonstrate updates to its MOM system that extends it beyond standard automation-related tasks and deeper into TV production infrastructure. The updates include an integrated graphics generator for live channel branding, support for NDI connectivity and the ability to produce a live show with live camera and NDI inputs. With support for NDI-connected devices, users can share bi-directional SD, HD and 4K/UHD video over a single Gigabit network.

Virtualized automation for TV will also be a point of focus for Enco with discussions on how broadcasters can implement Enco automation systems running off a single Enco1 virtualized server. Enco1 enables Enco software systems to run in a virtualized environment by leveraging existing IP audio and video technologies.

IBC 2017 will take place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. Enco will be located at booth 8.D74 throughout the show.