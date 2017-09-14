EditShare Putting XStream EFS Platforms Out Front at IBC 2017

BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND—IBC 2017 will serve as a sneak peek of EditShare’s upgraded XStream EFS storage platform, which will offer a new shared storage auditing capability of all file system activity in all XStream EFS scale-out storage models.

The XStream EFS models set to be on display at the show include the standard XStream EFS, the XStream EFS 450, XStream EFS 200, XStream EFS 300 and the brand new XStream EFS 40NL. Each model will have the XStream EFS auditing dashboard that provides a view of activity down to individual users and files. This allows for an audit on each EFS storage pool and user, as well as real time analysis on what actions were carried out and by who. The auditing data can be exported to third parties and other auditing applications.

EditShare will showcase the XStream EFS systems at booth 7.C27 during IBC 2017.