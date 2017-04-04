Edgeware Making Case for Building TV CDNs at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Edgeware will present its business case at the 2017 NAB Show that, under certain circumstances, it may be worthwhile for broadcasters to build their own TV CDNs.

As the popularity of over-the-top (OTT) TV grows, many Edgeware customers have already found that by building their own TV CDN infrastructures, they improve viewing quality, and save money that would otherwise be spent on third-party CDN services.

The business case weighs several metrics, including: the balance between number of regular users and how long they view content, versus the cost of the equipment, software licenses, backhaul capacity, rack-space, power and operational staff.

For TV operators that serve a well-defined geographical area and growing number of regular viewers, Edgeware will present research that a self-built TV CDN can pay for itself within months. If, however, viewers are dispersed around the world, or popular content is only available a few times a week, then a CDN service is still more cost-effective.

Edgeware’s visitors will learn how higher-quality TV viewing, such as 4K, strengthens the case for building TV CDNs as increasing bit-rates drive up the cost of CDN services.

