DVEO Introducing A H.264 Encoder at IBC2016

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS–DVEO, will premiere its PREMIO DIG/IP: TELCO, a low-latency, 4:2:2 encoder with HD-SDI input and H.264 (and optional H.265) output at the 2016 IBC Show.

“The PREMIO DIG/IP: TELCO is a premium quality 10 Bit 1080p encoder, able to encode video to mezzanine quality. It is designed for critical contribution applications and has many redundancy features,” says Laszlo Zoltan, VP of DVEO.

PREMIO DIG features 200ms encoding latency, 50Mbps encoding bit-rate and runs on Linux so operators can overlay logos, text, and closed captioning to the stream. Users can archive streams up to 400 GB and use up to four audio pairs to support different languages. Incoming streams can be upconverted from SD to HD as well as downconverted.

IBC attendees can check out the DVEO’s PREMIO DIG/IP: TELCO at booth 2.A34. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.