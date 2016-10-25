Digital Nirvana to Show Media Management Tools at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK–Digital Nirvana will showcase its flagship MonitorIQ media management platform, its new closed-captioning offerings and the CAR/TS transport stream recorder. The MonitorIQ media management platform delivers multichannel signal monitoring, logging, compliance and archiving functions. Its new user interface can also record from Matrox's Monarch HDX streaming appliance.



The company’s closed-captioning offerings include an automated closed-captioning tool and automated caption synchronization service. The tool’s Advanced Voice Recognition Software can either generate a caption of already-produced clips that don’t have closed captioning or produce captions of live broadcasts.



The CAR/TS, also known as the Capture, Analyze, Replay Transport Stream recorder monitors and records the transport stream while also being able to cut segments and export sections of the transport stream for more detailed analysis. The CAR/TS system also provides time-shifted playout for multiple time zone broadcasts and a disaster recovery solution for keeping a broadcaster’s signal on-air with recorded content.



Digital Nirvana is located in booth 732.

