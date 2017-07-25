Digital Nirvana Puts Focus on Media Management at IBC 2017

FREMONT, CALIF.—Digital Nirvana is set to use the IBC 2017 stage to showcase new services and updated media management products.

Among the new features that will be introduced at IBC is the ability to automatically generate sports highlight reels through Digital Nirvana’s Automated Sports Clipping service. A set of clips automatically selected will represent a collection of highlights from a designated period or for the entire game. The service analyzes sports broadcasts in real-time and generates ready-to-publish clips. It can also generate images and GIFs. In addition, the service provides metadata and caption synchronization, as well as an option for manually clearing up caption text.

Digital Nirvana will also have its Avid Interplay Connector making its debut at the show. The system enables video content owners working on Avid Media Central to transfer media data securely to the cloud for generation of logs/metadata/transcripts with timecodes and receive them directly within the user’s workflow.

There will also be demonstrations of the cloud-based Closed Captioning, Subtitling and Video Logging services. The company’s Caption Synchronization service uses audio fingerprinting to automate near-live synchronization of live broadcast captions with the ability to revise the text. It offers caption generation for all pre-recorded and online video content through an automated process over the cloud, with options to create multiple formats and integrate with the user’s video platform. Another feature is the automated speech-to-text conversion.

Additional products set to be at the show include Digital Nirvana’s Monitor IQ media management platform, CAR/TS transport stream recorder, AnyStream IQ for OTT monitoring and MediaPro for content repurposing.

IBC 2017 runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. Digital Nirvana will be located at booth 14.P25 throughout the show.