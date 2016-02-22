DFT to Demo New Wetgate for Scanity HDR at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—DFT will demonstrate a new Wetgate system for its Scanity HDR film scanner at the 2016 NAB Show. This Wetgate provides a real-time, high-quality solution for challenging historical and archival film transfer issues, such as dust and scratch removal.

Scanity HDR

DFT will also have the latest Scanity software release, which includes a patented black and white HDR function and a new triple exposure during real-time 2K or 4K data ingest. Since the scanner speed remains constant, rather than slowing down, it allows faster access to previously unseen details from the high and low lights of the film, resulting in significant time and cost benefits.

Scanity HDR also offers other features for film archive scanning features for mass digitization, EDL/conform scanning, low resolution browsing for archive and restoration, short-form commercials, and 4K UHD ready and digital intermediate scanning. Scanity also offers a touchless patented capstan drive Lens Gate Assembly system, which combines automatic shrinkage compensation and gentle film handling with the high-caliber image stability older films require. DFT also plans to demonstrate a new 16mm/8mm small gauge film gate strategy, including the optional “16plus” LGA for the Scanity and new Scanity HDR models.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. DFT will be in booth SL10530. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.