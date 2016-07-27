Dejero to Highlight IP Newsgathering Solutions at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–Dejero is showcasing the latest developments in its IP connectivity solutions for newsgathering and broadcasting at this year’s IBC Show.

Dejero’s LIVE+ Control management system, designed to simplify live broadcast tasks while on location by transporting recorded content to broadcast facilities over IP or cellular networks, has several new enhancements. v4.0 core software improves Live+’s file transport speed and updates the key algorithm for congestion control. Live+ Control now has Grass Valley’s GV STRATUS video production and content management system embedded, allowing users to move recorded clips from the Live+ server to the GV STRATUS server.

Showing for the first time in the European market is Live+ EnGo, Dejero’s compact mobile transmitter for news crews in breaking news situations. EnGo encodes IP video and bonds available networks to deliver video with low latency.

Dejero also said it will make a “major announcement at IBC2016 that will revolutionize the movement of files from the field.”

Dejero’s IBC 2016 booth is located at 12.C56. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.