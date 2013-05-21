Deborah Norville to Emcee Celebration of Service to America Awards Gala

Deborah Norville

WASHINGTON—Deborah Norville, host of syndicated newsmagazine “Inside Edition,” will serve as master of ceremonies at the NAB Education Foundation’s fourteenth annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. Mallory Hagan, Miss America 2013, will make an appearance at the event on June 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The gala recognizes broadcasters for outstanding service to their local communities.





Mallory Hagan Norville has three decades of broadcast journalism experience, including 18 years as anchor at “Inside Edition.” She has also worked at “CBS News” and was co-anchor for NBC’s “The Today Show” and anchor of “NBC News at Sunrise.”



A two-time Emmy Award-winner and best-selling author, Norville is active in charities, including the Broadcasters Foundation of America on whose board she serves.



Mallory Hagan, crowned Miss America 2013 in January, is from Brooklyn and participated in the Fashion Institute of Technology Presidential Honors Program. Hagan focused on child sexual abuse awareness and prevention as Miss New York and became an advocate for the Children’s Miracle Network, the Miss America Organization’s official charity, upon being crowned.



The Celebration of Service to America Awards are sponsored and produced by NABEF with major support from Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc., Bonneville International Corporation, and the National Association of Broadcasters.



