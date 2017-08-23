Dalet to Share Social Media Panel at IBC 2017

PARIS—Dalet’s social media framework within its Unified News Operation system has added a new addition, the Dalet Social Media Panel. The new technology from Dalet gives editorial teams a synthetic view of all of their social media posts and includes analytics of the posts. The Social Media Panel will be displayed by Dalet at IBC 2017.

The Social Media Panel is accessible within the Dalet Galaxy workspace. Indicators for the number of views, likes and shares are available, while comments and threads are also viewable. This data is available to journalists, producers and assignment desk editors.

Dalet designed the Social Media Panel with a look and feel of current social media platforms. The panel provides a central point for approving posts, as well as scheduling publish date and times.

Dalet will demonstrate the Social Media Panel at booth 8.B77 during IBC 2017.